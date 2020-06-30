TPS Coach looks to empower young men with ME Summit

Scott High School Football Coach Chris McBrayer is calling on the community to help empower young men this weekend.

The Male Empowerment Summit is a ten-week program. This Saturday at 5 p.m., local mechanics will teach young men how to change brakes at the corner of Bancroft and Franklin.

"Not only are we empowering young men of the community to have their own station and teach men how to change brakes, it gives them value it gives them purpose and they can make money in a legal way."

McBrayer is asking for mechanics who want to help in anyway to contact him at 1daybetter.org.

With help of the community, Coach McBrayer was able to donate more than a dozen bikes to the football team and other kids in the community.

"I grew up in a neighborhood that wasn't the best. I would stand on the corner up to no good, but people from my church would come by and pick me up. Their motto was as long as I was with them they knew I wasn't in trouble, so that's my motto. As long as they are in my hands, then I know positive behavior is being reinforced."

Coach McBrayer and the young men are racking up the miles on the donated bikes. He hopes the community will continue to support the young men over the next 10 weeks.