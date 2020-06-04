Mall Of Monroe to reopen to the public Friday

The Mall Of Monroe is set to reopen to the public Friday after temporarily closed during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The mall will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Some businesses at the mall may not open immediately, so guests are asked to call or check online for the individual hours of operation for each store.

All businesses and patrons at the mall are urged to follow the state’s guidelines for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families.

Some of the mall’s retailers may also offer “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances.