Man accused of December murder of Anthony Wilson arrested Tuesday

The man wanted in connection with the murder of Anthony Wilson was arrested Tuesday.

Kendrick T. Watkins, 48, of Toledo, is charged with murder in the December shooting death at a motorcycle club in the 1200 block of Vance St.

Watkins is accused of shooting Wilson in the upper torso. The incident happened in the early morning hours of December 8.

A second man, Isaac Baker, 47, of Toledo, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Watkins' bond was set at $1,000,000 at no percent. His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on January 22.