Man accused of Oregon bank robbery pleads not guilty

A man accused of robbing an Oregon bank at gunpoint entered a not guilty plea in U.S. District Court last week.

Christopher Panos is accused of walking into a Fifth Third Bank branch on Navarre Ave. in Oregon in August, firing his gun at the ceiling and demanding money.

Police initiated a vehicle pursuit before Panos began throwing money out of the car window. The pursuit ended four miles later, where Panos was arrested.

Panos is charged with armed bank robbery, carjacking, and using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to the commission of a violent crime.