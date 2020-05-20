Man accused of shooting Waffle House cook over face mask dispute

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR/CNN) - A man in a Colorado is accused of shooting a Waffle House cook who refused to serve him since he wasn’t wearing a mask.

On the front doors of a Waffle House in Aurora, Colorado, signs make it clear all customers must wear face coverings. However, 27-year-old Kelvin Watson took exception to that request, according to an arrest affidavit released on Tuesday. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

On the front doors of a Waffle House in Aurora, Colorado, signs make it clear all customers must wear face coverings. However, 27-year-old Kelvin Watson took exception to that request, according to an arrest affidavit released on Tuesday.

A waitress said it all started just after midnight last Thursday when Watson came into the Waffle House not wearing a mask and was told he needed one to order.

Watson reportedly left and later came back with a mask but still wasn’t wearing it. At that point, workers say he took out a “small, silver handgun and placed it on the counter” and said to the cook he could “blow your brains out right now.”

Police say Watson eventually left, only to return the next night and be told again that he needed a mask in order to be served.

Watson then slapped the cook, according to police, who ran to a back entrance. He was followed by Watson, who shot him once in the chest.

A family member of the victim said he’s been released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Waffle House released a statement following the shooting, saying in part they are “relieved to hear an arrest has been made” and they are “very thankful the injuries are non-life threatening.”

Watson was arrested and faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.