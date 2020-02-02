Man arrested after leading police on chase, throwing cocaine out vehicle window

A Toledo man is behind bars after leading police on a short chase Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from Toledo Police, Martez Watkins, 24, failed to stop for officers and was spotted throwing items out of his vehicle window.

The chase ended at Jackman and Laskey, where officers arrested Watkins after finding pieces of suspected cocaine on the roadway.

Watkins is facing several charges including drug trafficking, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

