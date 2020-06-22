Man assaulted by two others in attack at east side 7-Eleven

A Toledo man was assaulted in a 7-Eleven store after two men followed him inside early Sunday morning in east Toledo.

At around 1:20 a.m., the clerk at the 7-Eleven on Navarre Ave. to report a fight at the store. When units arrived, they found John Davis, 19, who said two white males followed him into the store's parking lot, using racial slurs.

Davis, a black male, went into the store, and the two suspects followed him. They approached Davis and began punching him in the face until the clerk separated them.

The suspects fled the scene in a Toyota. Davis told police he does not know who the suspects are and the fight was unprovoked.

Police continue to investigate the incident.