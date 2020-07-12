Man attacked with a knife in Findlay

Findlay Police are investigating a knife attack that landed a man in the hospital.

According to Findlay Police, around 4:20 am, on Sunday, July 12, Elijah Miller, 40, was found on Midland Avenue with multiple stab wounds.

Police say Miller was attacked with a knife and his head, neck, chest and abdomen all were injured. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Miller was last listed in stable condition.

The suspect in the case fled the scene and at last check was still on the run. Police say they know who the person is but have not released a name.

