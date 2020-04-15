Man attempts to rob Toledo Dollar General, threatens employees with knife

A man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Dorr St. was in court Wednesday, facing an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge.

Miquel Simmons had his bond set at $75,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to court documents, Simmons took items from the store Tuesday and attempted to walk out the door. When he was confronted by employees, he threatened them with a knife.

When Simmons was apprehended, items from the store and a knife were on his person.

He will be back in court Thursday.