Man attempts to run TPD cruiser off road, crack cocaine found in his possession

A man was arrested and charged after attempting to run an unmarked Toledo Police vehicle off the road and lead units on a chase Monday morning in the city.

According to a police report, Remon Stallworth, 31, pulled up next to an unmarked cruiser and asked the detective if he was a police officer. When Det. Conklin replied that he was, Stallworth tried to run Conklin off the road around Erie and Nebraska.

Several units responded, and Stallworth led them on a chase that ended in the 2700 block of Monroe. During the chase, Stallworth was seen throwing a stolen handgun from his car. He was taken into custody and charged with felonious assault, failure to comply, and several other on-view felonies.

Stallworth suffered a small cut above his eye, and no injuries were reported for any police officers.

When Stallworth was booked into the Lucas County Jail, he was found with crack cocaine in his buttocks.