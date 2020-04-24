Man attempts to spit on Walmart employees, customers before punching Toledo Police officer

A Toledo man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a police officer several times in the stomach Wednesday as she was attempting to detain him.

Michael Fafard, 45, was at Walmart on Glendale when he began to argue with employees and attempted to spit on Walmart managers and customers.

A Toledo Police officer was dispatched to the location. When Officer Tucker arrived, she attempted to detain Fafard, who became combative and punched her, according to court documents.

Fafard is charged with menacing and assault on a peace officer. He is scheduled to be in court Friday.