Man charged in grocery store assault appears in court

The Toledo man accused of punching a woman in a grocery store appeared in court Thursday morning.

Thomas Claybourne was in Toledo Municipal Court, but his attorney was not present. The case was continued until Friday.

Claybourne is being held overnight on a $50,000 bond.

According to police, the assault stemmed from a road rage incident that sparked a two-month-long feud, culminating in the incident at the store on January 22nd.

The 24-year-old victim, Toni Adams, later identified Claybourne as the man who assaulted her and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man walking up to her and punching her in the face, then leaving the store. The victim suffered a broken jaw as a result of the incident.

Speaking to 13abc, the sister of the victim says the assault stems from a fender bender two months ago. She says her sister was driving on Summit Street and hit the alleged suspect's car.

She says at the time of the accident, her sister wanted to call police, but he asked her not to, saying they could settle it themselves.

"A little fender bender, his truck did not have damage, she tried to call police and he said no," says Lynne Adams. Lynne said her sister Toni reluctantly agreed but, "he claims that she destroyed his vehicle."

Adams said the incident would lead to several weeks of harassment, ending in the assault that night.

Claybourne faces Felonious Assault charges in the incident.