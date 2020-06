A man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a Toledo Police Officer.

The alleged assault happened at about 1:10 AM Sunday, June 21, 2020, outside Toledo's Mainstreet Bar and Grill on the city's East Side.

Thomas Stone is behind bars inside the Lucas County Jail. He's facing a charge of assault on a peace officer.

No word on what may have prompted the alleged assault or the condition of the officer involved.