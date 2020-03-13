Man charged with grand theft auto after stealing car from gas station

A Toledo woman received minor injuries when she attempted to regain control of her car as an unknown man drove away in it.

On Monday morning, Chauncey Antoinette-Lynn Wilburn was at a gas station in the 3800 block of Haverhill. She left her car running at a pump to go inside and pay for the fuel. Once she entered the store, she realized she had the wrong credit card and left the store to return to her car.

When she went outside, she saw a man enter the vehicle. He was later identified as Adam Bellamy, who was charged with grand theft auto.

As the suspect entered her vehicle, Wilburn ran and grabbed her door handle. The suspect fled in the vehicle, causing Wilburn to be thrown to the ground.

She was treated on the scene and had no apparent major injuries.