Man charged with kidnapping, assault after attempting to shoot woman in Toledo

A Toledo man is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault after breaking into a woman's apartment and attempting to shoot her.

According to court documents, Idris Ben Abdulrahman forced his way into the victim's residence in the 400 block of Havre St. on Dec. 13 and hit her in the head with a pistol. Abdulrahman threatened to kill her and pulled the trigger of his gun, but the gun jammed.

Abdulrahman then forced the victim to go to his place of residence in the 1200 block of Oakwood Ave.

Abdulrahman was arrested by police on Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail.