A man is dead after a head-on crash on the Maumee Perrysburg bridge.

According to Maumee Police, the accident happened just before 1:00 pm Saturday, June 6.

Both Maumee and Perrysburg Police and Fire responded. A 62-year-old man, who was riding alone died in the accident.

The other vehicle involved had four people inside, including a 37-year-old man, and three children. Everyone was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.