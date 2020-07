A man is dead and police believed the case is a homicide.

According to Toledo Police, a man was found dead in an alley behind Monroe Street near Auburn Avenue Sunday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot at least once.

Detectives are working to piece together what happened. If you have any information about this case call Crimestopper. You can leave anonymous tips by calling 419-255-1111.

