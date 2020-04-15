Man found shot on porch of Old West End home early Wednesday morning

Toledo Police were called to a report of a person shot early Wednesday morning in the Old West End.

Dorien Files, 26, was found on the front porch of a residence in the 2400 block of Lawrence Ave. just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police followed a blood trail back to a residence in the 2300 block of Maplewood, where a crime scene was found inside the home.

Files was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center, where it was found he was suffering from at least five gunshot wounds.

Files is expected to survive the injuries, according to a police report.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.