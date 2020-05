A man is dead after he was hit while walking on U.S. 6.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's office, Ryan Shank, 38, was killed Friday night just before 10. Deputies say he was walking in the roadway of U.S. 6 a half mile west of Bowling Green Road West when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

At this time, the driver who hit Shank has not been cited. That person was evaluated and released from the accident scene. The case is under investigation.