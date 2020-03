A Toledo man is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

Toledo Police responded to a Shot Spotter Alert just after 10:30 p.m. at Dove Lane and Walnut St. Officers were advised that a person had been shot in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Kejuan Hayes, 31, had been shot. He was uncooperative with police officers and transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Hayes' condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.