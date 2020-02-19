Man hospitalized after being stabbed several times in east Toledo

One man was hospitalized after he told Toledo Police he was stabbed multiple times during an altercation near Oak St. and Woodville Rd. in east Toledo on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Bay Park Hospital on the report of a stabbing victim. They identified Jesus Rodriguez, 56, as the victim.

Rodriguez was uncooperative with officers, according to a police report.

He was transported from Bay Park to ProMedica Toledo Hospital to treat a collapsed lung. His injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.