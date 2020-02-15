Man killed while walking on road in Sandusky Township

A man is dead after an accident in Sandusky Township.

The accident happened just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jose Navarro, of Woodville, was walking against traffic on County Road 53 when he was hit by a driver.

Navarro, was rushed to a Toledo area hospital where he later died.

Troopers say the person who hit Navarro was not hurt and troopers say they do not believe he was impaired at the time of the accident.

The crash is under investigation.

