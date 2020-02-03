Man named "Weez" steals gun, jumps victim in Toledo

A Toledo man was robbed and jumped after a person named "Weez" took a gun out of the glove compartment of the victim's car Friday evening.

According to a police report, Michael Hasenaur, 21, said that he was driving in a car with "Weez" when he took his 9mm handgun out of the glove box, took a loaded magazine from the back seat, racked a round, and exited the car.

Hasenhaur followed "Weez" and another unknown black male to 338 Langdon when he was jumped before fleeing the scene with his handgun. He suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the robbery.