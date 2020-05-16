Man overcomes COVID-19 after spending 2 months in hospital

Mitchell Milton spent the past 2 months at St. Luke's hospital.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and fought hard to beat the virus. Today, after nearly 8 weeks inside, he was wheeled out of the hospital and greeted with a group of family, friends and nurses cheering him on.

Milton is also a member of the Harley Girls and Boys motorcycle club and members showed up on bikes to give him a special escort to his rehabilitation center.

The 67-year-old will spend time getting his strength back before going home. His wife says being able to see her husband beat the virus and share in the special moment of celebrating his life is a blessing.