Man sent to hospital with stab wound after attempting to break up fight

One man went to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being stabbed while apparently trying to break up an argument in a parking lot.

According to a police report, Damontay Woods, 23, was stabbed in the parking lot of a convenience store at 1321 Navaree Ave.

Woods was trying to break up an argument between Latasha Flowers, 40, and Jazzmin Rayford, 41, when Flowers stabbed Woods. It was reported Rayford and Flowers had come to the location after getting into a fight on social media.

Woods was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital with a stab wound to the chest. He was later released.

Flowers was arrested at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.