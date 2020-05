Toledo Police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

According to officers, DaShaun Love, 24, was shot at least once and found inside a house in the 500 block of Earl Street.

Police received a call of a person shot just after 5:00AM Sunday, May 24.

At this point police have not named a suspect or made any arrests in this case. If you have any information about this murder, call Crimestopper 419-255-1111.

This is the 13th homicide in Toledo this year.