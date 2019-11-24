Man shot on Westland Gardens Rd.

Toledo police are investigating a homicide on Westland Gardens Rd.

They responded to a call about a person shot at 11:50pm last night, November 24, 2019.

When police arrived on scene, they found 21 year old Tavion Belcher shot at least once. Belcher was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Crime Stopper hotline at: 419-255-1111.