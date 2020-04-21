Man shot during home intrusion argument in east Toledo

An alleged home intruder was shot by the home owner early Tuesday morning in east Toledo.

Police responded to a person shot early around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of 4th St. When they arrived, they learned Darnell Jones, 28, entered the residence of James Hardwick, 29, without his knowledge or invitation. Jones has a listed address next door to Hardwick.

After a verbal exchange, Jonathon Hardwick, 26, of Springfield, fired one round from his Glock 40 caliber pistol, striking Jones in the chest.

Jones was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center. His wounds are not believe to be life threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.