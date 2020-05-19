Man shot outside of Toledo barber shop

A man is in the hospital and a barber is behind bars after a shooting outside of a barber shop.

It happened Tuesday just after 11:00 at Silk's Barber Shop on Broadway in Toledo. According to Toledo Police, Ronnie Heflin was shot after an argument with Charles Brown.

Brown is a barber at the shop and employee say Heflin called Brown and threatened to come to the shop after an argument.

When Heflin arrived, another employee tried to stop him from entering and that's when an employee tells 13abc, Brown fired a "warning shot."

"My barber fired a warning shot to tell him not to come in and the guy proceeds to come in and he fired a few shots at him," says Stanford Hill, the owner of Silk's Barber Shop.

Heflin was shot and taken to the hospital by his wife.

As for Brown, he was arrested and charged with felonious assault for the shooting.

The barber shop owner says he doesn't condone the violence and wished it would've ended differently but claims Heflin did come to the shop and threatened Brown.

With the barber shop just reopening to customers, Hill is hoping the shooting doesn't stop customers from coming to get a cut.

Brown is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday morning. As for Heflin, police say his injuries are non life threatening.