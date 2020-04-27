Man shot overnight in east Toledo

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting overnight in east Toledo that sent one man to the hospital.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Greenwood Ave. and St. Louis St. of a person shot. When they arrived, the found Montrelle Huggins suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Huggins was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police said Huggins was uncooperative and could not provide information on the suspects.

According to police, Huggins was also shot when Daveyon Maddox was shot and killed in January 2019.

There are no suspects from Monday morning's shooting. The case remains under investigation.