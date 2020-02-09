Man shot overnight on Main St. in Bowling Green

A man is in the hospital and a gunman is on the loose in Bowling Green.

That's after police say an altercation ended with a shooting.

It happened on the 300 block of N. Main St. in Bowling Green at about 2:18 AM Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Officers near Main St. say they were flagged down by witnesses after a man had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital in Toledo.

Investigators recovered several shell casings from the scene.

If you have any information about the shooting or possible suspects, contact Detective Scott Frank, Bowling Green Police at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).