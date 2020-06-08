Man shot trying to flee alleged attempted robbery Friday in south Toledo

A Toledo man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after he was struck by a bullet while trying to flee an alleged robbery attempt.

Devin Leitner, 22, told Toledo Police he and a friend went to a house in the 400 block of Walbridge for a party. When they went to park in the alley, they were approached by Miguel Rangel, 22, who came up to the passenger side and demanded money and valuables.

The vehicle attempted to speed away, but Rangel allegedly fired several rounds at the car, striking Leitner. He was transported by private auto to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Accord to TPD, his injuries did not appear life threatening.

A warrant was issued for Rangel's arrest. As of Monday morning, he was not in custody.