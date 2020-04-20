Man stabbed by three unknown males in east Toledo

A Toledo man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Monday morning in east Toledo.

According to a police report, Antwaun Lawson, 38, said he was approached by three unknown black males who exited a white work van in the 800 block of Delence St. and demanded to know where "Troy" was. Lawson told the men he didn't know who they were talking about about, and one of them stabbed him with a folding knife.

Police found Lawson with two puncture wounds to his upper abdominal area. He was transported to Mercy St. Charles Hospital.

According to police, Lawson is expected to recover from his wounds.

The case is ongoing.