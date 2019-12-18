Man stuffs shrimp down pants in California grocery thefts

Police say a thief stuffed 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store.

Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Riverside Police Department’s Facebook page. (Source: Riverside Police Department)

The man took the shrimp from the market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in 15 minutes on Dec. 14.

Police said Wednesday that each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants. The stolen shrimp had a retail value of more than $500.

Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Riverside Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.