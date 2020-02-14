Man taken into custody after lighting Burger King bathroom on fire

Toledo Police arrested a man Thursday night at the Burger King on Phillips for barricading himself in the bathroom and lighting items on fire.

Just before 9 p.m., units were called to the restaurant at 902 Phillips on a suspicious person call of a man in the restroom with a knife. Once they arrived, the officers observed a large amount of accelerant on the floor from the restroom to the dining area.

As the restaurant was cleared of bystanders, the suspect lit the accelerant and a fire broke out in the restroom.

The suspect, David Triplett, 21, exited the restroom and was taken into custody.

Triplett was transported to St. Charles Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and held for emergency commitment.