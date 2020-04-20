Man taken to hospital after being struck by truck during argument

A Toledo man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck during an argument Sunday afternoon in east Toledo.

According to police, Christopher Tabbert, 47, was walking toward the intersection of N. Wheeling and Front streets just after 1:40 p.m. Another man in a pickup truck began a verbal argument with Tabbert, which continued as he got to Front. The unknown male turned the vehicle around and struck Tabbert.

Tabbert was treated on the scene and transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.