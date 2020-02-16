Man throws lit propane canister at police during standoff

A man is in custody and facing a handful of charges after a three-hour standoff, during which he allegedly threw a lit propane canister at police.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at about 10:00 PM, officers responded to a call of a driver who was ramming vehicles on the 400 block of North Summit St. in Morenci, MI. Investigators identified the suspect as Donovan Cool, 25.

After ramming several vehicles, police say Cool entered an apartment building on the 300 block of North Summit Street and barricaded himself in an upper unit, where he refused to leave.

During the next three hours, Morenci Police say Cool broke out windows, threw a lit propane canister at officers, and threatened to catch the building on fire.

At about 1:20 AM Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, investigators determined it was safe to enter the building. After a brief physical struggle, police took Cool into custody.

Cool is currently in the Lenawee County Jail, facing two counts of malicious destruction of property, one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Morenci Police were assisted by the Hudson Police Department, Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, and the Morenci Fire Department.