Man wanted in connection to Lima triple homicide arrested Wednesday in Cleveland

The man wanted in connection to an early February shooting of two men at a Lima bar was arrested Wednesday morning in Cleveland.

Deontray Forrest, 24, was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He is wanted by the Lima Police Department on three counts of homicide.

On February 4, Lima Police responded to a shooting at the Levels Lounge bar, where they found Terell McGraw, 28, and Devontae Upshaw, 24, dead inside the bar, and Timothy White, 25, outside on the sidewalk in between two businesses.

Forrest was identified as the suspect shortly after the shooting. The case was turned over the NOVFTF at the end of March of investigation.

Late this morning, Forrest was arrested without incident in an apartment in the 6900 block of St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland. Forrest will remain in the Cuyahoga County Jail until he can be extradited back to Allen County to face the pending homicide charges.