Managing anxiety and fear during COVID-19

Many people are struggling with anxiety, stress and isolation during COVID-19.

If you are feeling any of these emotions you are not alone.

Erin Wiley is a licensed Counselor and founder of the Willow Center.

She says many of her patients have had panic attacks and have suffered from anxiety because of COVID-19.

She says her teenage clients are overwhelmed because they are not working and not in school. She says many of her adult clients are struggling to balance working from home and home-schooling.

She suggests if you are struggling with anxiety or isolation to walk your dogs, get outside for fresh air, and connect with friends on the phone or on social media.

According to the CDC stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include fear and worry about your health and the health of loved ones. Changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating. You may experience increase use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.

The CDC suggests taking breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including on social media. It also recommends people meditate, exercise, eat healthy, and connect with people you trust.