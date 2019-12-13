Manor House, Toledo Zoo finish second in USA Today 10Best contests

Two Toledo landmarks finished second in their categories for the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice contest.

The Wildwood Manor House finished second out of 20 entries in the Top holiday Historic Home Tours contest. It was the first time the Manor House was selected to be included in the contest.

Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis home, was the only home to finish higher than the Manor House on the list. It was the second straight first-place finish in the awards for Graceland.

In the Best Zoo Lights Display contest, the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo finished second. The PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo took first place.