Marathon LPGA Classic moves dates, increases purse to $2 million

The Marathon LPGA Classic is still on the tour's official schedule, but with one big adjustment -- it will be played two weeks later than originally scheduled.

In a press release Wednesday morning, officials announced the new dates of July 20-26 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. It is the second event of the season on the LPGA schedule.

"The date was offered to us with the revised LPGA schedule," Judd Silverman, the event's executive director, said. "We thought it was a good opportunity to buy ourselves two more weeks with the hopes that the governor will lift social distancing restrictions on outdoor sporting events."

According to Silverman, the goal is to have the tournament with spectators in the gallery.

The move also comes with an increased purse, moving to $2 million in prize money, an increased of $150,000, provided by the LPGA. Silverman said he's grateful to the LPGA for increasing the purse "to help pay these golfers more money who haven’t been able to make a living" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All four rounds of the event will be televised live on the Golf Channel.