Marathon donates money, N95 masks during COVID-19 crisis

The Marathon Petroleum Corporation made a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross on Tuesday while also donating personal protective equipment to healthcare providers in 20 different states.

Marathom donated more than 575,000 N95 respirator masks to 45 hospitals and other healthcare organizations. The masks were from a supply the company prepared previously as part of its pandemic response plan.

The money donated to the American Red Cross will help supply critical resources necessary to safely provide disaster relief and support to those in crisis.