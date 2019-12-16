Marcus Baile's recovery: one year later

17- year-old Marcus Bailey has made tremendous strides in the past year.

On December 15, 2018 he was brutally beaten with a bat. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, and doctors told his mother to brace for the worst.

"Without surgery he will die. With surgery he will mostly likely die or have massive deficits," Shelly Bailey, Marcus's mom said. "He says I'm not trying to be harsh here, but i need you to be aware of how severe this is."

She says the first few days after the attack were the worst.

"I remember crying all over him and saying its okay if you are done fighting, you can go, we love you so much but if you're done fighting you can go."

But Marcus wasn't ready.

His entire family has stepped up to give him the care he needs and his body is responding.

"He still needs assistance to walk, but he can stand. His balance is so much better than it used to be. Just his communication. Its not just repeating words. He will have a conversation with you."

Marcus has been going to school and showing even more progress, though he continues to struggle with his right side.

His mom plans on writing a book about Marcus's journey in hopes of helping other families who have loved ones with traumatic brain injuries.