Confirmed case of mumps documented at the high school for Margaretta Local Schools

A confirmed case of the mumps was documented at the Margaretta High School Thursday.

Thursday evening, parents received an automated call from the district informing them of the case.

This is an important message from Margaretta Local Schools.

Good evening. The Margaretta school district received notification of a confirmed mumps diagnosis at the high school this morning. The diagnosis is an isolated case and the district is taking appropriate cautions to notify parents. Please refer to the district Facebook page this evening, and the district website tomorrow after 9 a.m. for more information pertaining to symptoms of the mumps disease.

That Facebook post included an infographic describing the symptoms of mumps.