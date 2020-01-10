Marianne Williamson suspends her presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at a the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Updated: Fri 1:03 PM, Jan 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Marianne Williamson suspended her presidential campaign on Friday.

The spiritual guru posted an announcement on her website titled "With Love and Gratitude..."

In her note, she thanked her supporters and hinted at why she may be leaving the race, saying, "The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don't want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them".

She said she will fully support any Democratic candidate that wins the nomination.

