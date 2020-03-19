Mark Wagoner, Jr. announces death of father, Mark Wagoner, Sr.

Attorney and Lucas County Republican Party Chair, Mark Wagoner, Jr., announced the passing of his father, Mark Wagoner, Sr., in a post on Facebook Thursday morning. Waggoner, Sr. was a well-known figure in Lucas County, himself an attorney who previously served on the Lucas County Board of Elections.

In the post, Mark Wagoner, Jr. says "our Dad gave his all for his family, his community, his clients, and his colleagues. He had a boundless ability to love and always looked for the best in everyone he met. And he was funny, always quick with a joke and a reminder to never take ourselves too seriously."

Later in that same post, Wagoner, Jr. says his father "was diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19, although the final test results have not arrived." 13abc has been in touch with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department but has so far been unable to confirm this information. Should that change, we will provide an update.

The family has announced they will hold a celebration of his life at a later date this summer.