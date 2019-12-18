Marshal serving warrant leads to chase, crash and three arrests

The U.S. Marshals went to a home in Sylvania Township Wednesday for a felony arrest for one person, and ended up arresting two more after they fled the scene.

Lucas County Sheriff Deputies say they were partnering with the Marshals at Hill and Harefoote to make an afternoon arrest. The person they were looking for was there, as were two other individuals who took off.

They would eventually crash at King and Nebraska, with one person fleeing the vehicle into a mobile home park, even breaking into a residence.

All three were eventually arrested.