Masks are mandated in certain stores

Governor DeWine walked back his initial mandate of masks in public Tuesday, leaving it up to stores to enforce their own rules. Several retailers in our area have plans in place to protect people.

For weeks now virtually all stores have put precautions in place that follow CDC and state health order guidelines. We've heard a lot about social distancing and adjusting store hours to accommodate at-risk shoppers.

Now at Menards there's a new rule.

All Menards shoppers are being asked to wear a mask. Starting Tuesday, if a customer doesn't have one, they can buy one for $1 right inside the entrance.

Menards shopper Tricia Yunker thinks that's a smart move.

"I'm trying to be as safe as I can for myself as well as other people because we have to be concerned about exposing other people since this apparent COVID you do not know if you carry," she said.

Menards believes this is a cost-effective way to protect people.

"I think it should be mandated because, like I said, it protects you. It gives you that barrier. It gives you a barrier between you and them," said Menards shopper Laurie Naugle.

Over at The Fresh Market, employees and customers have been asked to wear some kind of face covering since mid-April.

"It's a minimal imposition on people to wear masks and so I think to err on the side of caution we should wear them," said The Fresh Market shopper Michael Cushing.

"I'm pro anything that can help keep people healthy. So, if wearing a mask seems to be what everyone's saying you should do, I do it and I don't have a problem with them enforcing that," said The Fresh Market shopper Nancy Douglas.

But not everyone feels that way. The Fresh Market shopper Jennifer O'Connor believes it should be up to each individual shopper.

"This is the first time in a couple of weeks that I came back because it was insulting. But, you know what I love all the people that work here and I felt like to support them I needed to come back. But I'm going to support my president and the people that work here," she said.

Regardless of your opinion, it seems wearing a mask to go to the store will be part of our daily lives for a while.