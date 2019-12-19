Tens of thousands of toys given to local families in need

Thanks to a lot of people, this year is one for the record books when it comes to our Hope for the Holidays toy drive. We collected more than 52,000 toys.

Thousands of local families will be benefiting from the generosity of our donors and sponsors. Thursday was one of the days when toys were given to families in need.

For the last few days space at Great Lakes Rental in downtown Toledo was transformed into a massive toy shop. Volunteers, donors and recipients told us it is a life-changing experience. Many of the people who were given presents say their children would not have gifts without this effort

A huge thank you to all our sponsors and donors this year. 52,877 toys were collected. According to The Salvation Army, about 2,600 local families were helped by this effort. The people who were given toys were also given food cards.