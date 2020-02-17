Maumee Chamber hosting career and job fair Tuesday

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce is hosting a career and job fair from 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Maumee High School.

Nearly 30 employers will be in attendance to recruit individuals to fill positions in skilled trade, healthcare, sales, food service, educations, insurance, retail, customer service, the U.S. military, and more.

For a complete list of participating employers, visit the Maumee Chamber website.

Enter Maumee High School through Door 1 for the job fair. For more information, call 419-893-5805.